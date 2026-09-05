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NBU expanded businesses’ and communities’ access to credit amid intensified attacks by the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 350 views

The NBU adopted a second package of measures to support producers and communities. The list of eligible collateral and the rules for using portfolio guarantees have been expanded.

NBU expanded businesses’ and communities’ access to credit amid intensified attacks by the Russian Federation

In response to the intensification of attacks on the production and warehouse facilities of business entities, as well as critical and social infrastructure facilities, the National Bank of Ukraine adopted a package of measures to support manufacturers, as well as local communities in financing their development, particularly in terms of restoring and supporting critical infrastructure. The NBU press service reported this on September 5, UNN reports. 

Details 

"The National Bank’s Board adopted the second package of announced measures to support manufacturers, as well as local communities in financing their development, particularly in terms of restoring and supporting critical infrastructure," the statement said. 

In particular, the NBU reported that:

  • the list of eligible collateral for loans was expanded to include property rights to monetary funds (proceeds) for shipped goods (products) / completed work / provided services, and requirements for its eligibility were established, along with a liquidity ratio for such collateral of 0.3; the liquidity ratio for collateral in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantees from city and regional councils was also increased to 0.8;
    • uniform approaches were introduced for taking portfolio guarantees into account when mitigating credit risk.

      As emphasized by the National Bank, these steps will help expand access to credit resources for retailers and manufacturers that do not have sufficient fixed assets to pledge as collateral, as well as for municipal and other enterprises whose capacity to implement important infrastructure projects with the guarantee support of local government bodies will increase significantly.

      We remind you 

      As of August 11, 2026, the National Bank of Ukraine launched the easing of currency restrictions for businesses, the financial sector, and the population.  

      Pavlo Bashynskyi

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