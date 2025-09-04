"It has been going on for over a year": the National Security and Defense Council reacted to reports of a "new Russian offensive"

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, commented on publications by a number of Western media outlets that wrote about an alleged "new large-scale offensive" by Russian troops in eastern Ukraine. According to him, it is not a new campaign, but a continuous process that has been going on for more than a year. Kovalenko reported this in his Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Kovalenko emphasized that the Russian army is conducting offensive operations on the eastern front in a stable mode, changing only the intensity depending on its own losses and available reserves.

Russia is preparing new information attacks on Ukraine in September

I don't understand what new offensive in the East Western media are writing about, because there is one offensive and it has been going on steadily for over a year with different phases of Russian activity. These phases depend on losses and reserves - he noted.

According to the head of the Center, sensationalism and exaggeration in covering the war should be avoided.

Less hype, please - Kovalenko concluded.

The National Security and Defense Council emphasizes: Ukraine is dealing not with a "new stage" of the war, but with a prolonged Russian offensive campaign that continues without breaks and is characterized only by a change in the pace of hostilities.

