"It has been going on for over a year": the National Security and Defense Council reacted to reports of a "new Russian offensive"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, stated that the Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine has been ongoing for over a year. He called for avoiding sensationalism in covering the war.

"It has been going on for over a year": the National Security and Defense Council reacted to reports of a "new Russian offensive"

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, commented on publications by a number of Western media outlets that wrote about an alleged "new large-scale offensive" by Russian troops in eastern Ukraine. According to him, it is not a new campaign, but a continuous process that has been going on for more than a year. Kovalenko reported this in his Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

Kovalenko emphasized that the Russian army is conducting offensive operations on the eastern front in a stable mode, changing only the intensity depending on its own losses and available reserves.

Russia is preparing new information attacks on Ukraine in September01.09.25, 14:03 • 4015 views

I don't understand what new offensive in the East Western media are writing about, because there is one offensive and it has been going on steadily for over a year with different phases of Russian activity. These phases depend on losses and reserves

- he noted.

According to the head of the Center, sensationalism and exaggeration in covering the war should be avoided.

Less hype, please

- Kovalenko concluded.

The National Security and Defense Council emphasizes: Ukraine is dealing not with a "new stage" of the war, but with a prolonged Russian offensive campaign that continues without breaks and is characterized only by a change in the pace of hostilities.

Zelenskyy's allies fear a new Russian offensive in Ukraine - Bloomberg04.09.25, 09:57 • 908 views

Stepan Haftko

