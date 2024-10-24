The National Guard has named a section of the front that has been stabilized
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian troops repel infantry assaults and launch counterattacks in the north of Kharkiv region. GUR units successfully liberated a forest area near Liptsy and the village of Kruglyakivka.
The Defense Forces managed to stabilize the frontline in the north of Kharkiv region. This was announced by the National Guard spokesman Ruslan Muzychuk during a telethon, a UNN correspondent reports.
When asked about the situation in the north of Kharkiv region, Muzychuk replied: "In general, we see that thanks to the work that has been done in recent months, our Defense Forces have managed to stabilize this section of the front. Infantry assaults that the enemy is trying to carry out here are being repelled. And even last week we saw that counterattacks were launched as a result of which a large area near the village of Tykhove was cleared.
In other words, he said, work is underway to strengthen positions and establish cooperation to prevent the enemy from concentrating forces in the north of Kharkiv region.
Addendum
On October 16, the DIU reportedthat the DIU's active action units Artan, Kraken and the International Legion conducted a comprehensive successful operation to liberate a forest area located north of the village of Liptsi, Kharkiv region.
On October 18 , it was reportedthat soldiers of the "Brotherhood" unit as part of the Special Timur unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, with the support of the 77th separate airmobile brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, liberated and cleared the village of Kruglyakivka, Kupyansk district, from Russian occupants.