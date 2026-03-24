The most massive drone attack on Ukraine. The Air Force reported shooting down over 540 drones

The Air Force reported one of the most massive attacks on Ukraine by attack drones. Air defense shot down/suppressed 541 enemy UAVs. 15 hits were recorded, UNN reports with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On Tuesday, March 24, Russia is carrying out one of the most massive attacks on Ukraine with attack drones. After all, during the day, more than 550 enemy attack UAVs flew in. So, taking into account the night attack from 18:00 on March 23 to 18:00 on March 24, 2026 (for a conditional day), the enemy used almost a thousand attack drones of the Shahed, Gerbera types and other types of drones. - the message says.

In particular, according to the Air Force, in the period from 09:00 to 18:00 on April 24, according to preliminary data, the enemy used 556 attack UAVs.

Consequences of a massive attack on Vinnytsia region: one person killed, 11 more wounded

A large number of drones flew in from the north - Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

The Air Force noted that the geography of the strike during the daytime was wider than at night: Poltava, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Vinnytsia and western regions of the country, from Khmelnytskyi to Lviv. 15 hits were recorded.

All possible air defense assets were involved in repelling the air attack - manned aircraft, anti-aircraft drones, electronic warfare and ground air defense.

Russia attacked the center of Ivano-Frankivsk: two people died, including a 6-year-old child among the injured

According to preliminary data, as of 18:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 541 enemy UAVs. Combat work continues! - summarized the Air Force.

Russian attack continues - after Lviv, explosions in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Vinnytsia. NSDC says Russians have been accumulating resources for a long-term strike