Consequences of a massive attack on Vinnytsia region: one person killed, 11 more wounded

As a result of a massive Russian attack on Vinnytsia region, 11 people are known to be wounded and one dead. This was reported by the head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, Natalia Zabolotna, as reported by UNN.

As of now, 11 wounded and 1 dead as a result of a massive attack on Vinnytsia region. All relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences. - Zabolotna reported.

Russian attack continues - after Lviv, explosions in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Vinnytsia. NSDC says Russians have been accumulating resources for a long-term strike