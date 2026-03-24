The Russian attack continues - after Lviv, explosions in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, and Vinnytsia. The National Security and Defense Council says Russians have been accumulating resources for a long-term strike.

In addition to Lviv, explosions amid a Russian drone attack were reported in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, and Vinnytsia, UNN reports, citing authorities.

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"Air defense is working," Ivano-Frankivsk Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv reported on Telegram.

Local Telegram channels reported explosions.

"An explosion occurred in Vinnytsia. Stay in safe places until the all-clear. Please do not publish photos or videos from the scene. Any unnecessary information can be used by the enemy," Vinnytsia Mayor Serhiy Morhunov said on Telegram.

"An explosion in Ternopil! Stay in shelters!" also reported the head of the Ternopil OVA Taras Pastukh.

"Air defense is working in Ternopil. It is critically important to stay in a shelter. Do not publish videos!" added Mayor Serhiy Nadal.

Half an hour before that, Pastukh reported an air raid alert in the region and that "air defense is working, enemy objects are being shot down."

The Russians have been accumulating resources for a long-term attack for a long time, deliberately choosing civilian infrastructure in various cities as targets. Lviv, Dnipro, Ivano-Frankivsk, Vinnytsia, and others - hold on - emphasized Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, on Telegram.

Russia chose a strategy of a prolonged attack for a massive strike - "Flash" revealed Russia's tactics

Earlier, enemy "hits" were reported in Lviv, including in the city center, with injuries.

Russia attacked the center of Lviv, UNESCO heritage site damaged - RMA