The Russian attack continues - after Lviv, explosions in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, and Vinnytsia. The National Security and Defense Council says Russians have been accumulating resources for a long-term strike.

$43.830.0150.880.21
ukenru
02:45 PM • 2700 views
The Cabinet of Ministers assigned a rank to the NABU director amid a corruption scandal involving fictitious paternity
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 8184 views
Ballistic "Sapsan" and FP-7 - how Ukraine is building a new missile force
Exclusive
01:42 PM • 15154 views
Leasing under fire: how Ukraine is trying to tax operations abroad and apply double taxation
Exclusive
12:48 PM • 18869 views
Partial lifting of US sanctions on Belarus - a big problem or a positive for Ukraine?
Exclusive
12:22 PM • 15205 views
Is the Rada being prepared for a long war - MPs explained the situation
March 23, 07:55 PM • 31909 views
SBU managed to eliminate a Russian agent network operating through religious communities and prevent assassination attempts - Zelenskyy
March 23, 05:52 PM • 68914 views
There is no diesel fuel shortage in Ukraine and none is expected - expert
Exclusive
March 23, 04:59 PM • 58221 views
Bitcoin stabilizes - should one invest amid wars?
Exclusive
March 23, 04:01 PM • 56577 views
De-escalation in the Middle East - will gasoline become cheaper in Ukraine?
March 23, 03:57 PM • 51403 views
Russia plans to deploy four UAV control stations in Belarus, as well as in the occupied territories of Ukraine - President
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
1.2m/s
31%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The Verkhovna Rada meeting on March 25 may not take place due to threats of deputies being beatenMarch 24, 09:06 AM • 27982 views
Court extends arrests and suspends doctor in Adnan Kivan's death casePhoto10:02 AM • 39362 views
The MES of Ukraine has published new admission rules for 2026 - what changes for applicants10:20 AM • 27177 views
Imperfection of legislation hinders the scaling of Defence City - experts' position 11:15 AM • 30107 views
Valerie Perrine, Oscar-nominated actress from "Superman" and "Lenny," has died11:52 AM • 16330 views
Publications
Leasing under fire: how Ukraine is trying to tax operations abroad and apply double taxation
Exclusive
01:42 PM • 15129 views
Partial lifting of US sanctions on Belarus - a big problem or a positive for Ukraine?
Exclusive
12:48 PM • 18844 views
Imperfection of legislation hinders the scaling of Defence City - experts' position 11:15 AM • 30229 views
Court extends arrests and suspends doctor in Adnan Kivan's death casePhoto10:02 AM • 39482 views
What ginger treats: health benefits and how to consume it properlyPhotoMarch 23, 06:21 PM • 55102 views
Actual people
Andriy Sadovyi
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro (city)
Israel
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Valerie Perrine, Oscar-nominated actress from "Superman" and "Lenny," has died11:52 AM • 16456 views
Star of "Kitchen" Kateryna Kuznetsova publicly congratulated her star father on his birthdayPhotoMarch 23, 09:52 PM • 36649 views
Yuliia Verba's Instagram blocked again - main account with 3 million followers disappearedPhotoMarch 23, 06:36 PM • 35045 views
Chef Hector Jimenez-Bravo announced the death of his dog ChocoPhotoMarch 23, 02:50 PM • 32351 views
Nicholas Brendon, star of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," has diedMarch 21, 01:45 PM • 81656 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
ATACMS

The Russian attack continues - after Lviv, explosions in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, and Vinnytsia. The National Security and Defense Council says Russians have been accumulating resources for a long-term strike.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 298 views

Explosions were heard in a number of western regions and Vinnytsia due to air defense operations against enemy drones. Authorities urge people to stay in shelters and not to publish photos.

The Russian attack continues - after Lviv, explosions in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, and Vinnytsia. The National Security and Defense Council says Russians have been accumulating resources for a long-term strike.

In addition to Lviv, explosions amid a Russian drone attack were reported in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, and Vinnytsia, UNN reports, citing authorities.

Details

"Air defense is working," Ivano-Frankivsk Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv reported on Telegram.

Local Telegram channels reported explosions.

"An explosion occurred in Vinnytsia. Stay in safe places until the all-clear. Please do not publish photos or videos from the scene. Any unnecessary information can be used by the enemy," Vinnytsia Mayor Serhiy Morhunov said on Telegram.

"An explosion in Ternopil! Stay in shelters!" also reported the head of the Ternopil OVA Taras Pastukh.

"Air defense is working in Ternopil. It is critically important to stay in a shelter. Do not publish videos!" added Mayor Serhiy Nadal.

Half an hour before that, Pastukh reported an air raid alert in the region and that "air defense is working, enemy objects are being shot down."

The Russians have been accumulating resources for a long-term attack for a long time, deliberately choosing civilian infrastructure in various cities as targets. Lviv, Dnipro, Ivano-Frankivsk, Vinnytsia, and others - hold on

- emphasized Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, on Telegram.

Russia chose a strategy of a prolonged attack for a massive strike - "Flash" revealed Russia's tactics24.03.26, 12:23 • 3358 views

Earlier, enemy "hits" were reported in Lviv, including in the city center, with injuries.

Russia attacked the center of Lviv, UNESCO heritage site damaged - RMA24.03.26, 16:35 • 1342 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Dnipro (city)
Ternopil
Vinnytsia
Ivano-Frankivsk
Lviv