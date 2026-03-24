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Russia chose a strategy of a prolonged attack for a massive strike - "Flash" revealed Russia's tactics

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1688 views

The enemy changed tactics to prolonged strikes to break through air defense. The advisor to the Ministry of Defense predicts the appearance of missiles after the night attack with 34 missiles and drones.

Russia chose a strategy of a prolonged attack for a massive strike - "Flash" revealed Russia's tactics

Russia used only up to 40% of the prepared missiles and drones for a new attack; the enemy changed tactics to a prolonged strike, Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov, advisor to the Minister of Defense, reported on social media on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Currently, in my opinion, the enemy has expended up to 40% of the weapons prepared for the attack. The attack on Ukraine continues. I assume that today we will also see missiles. Our enemy constantly changes the tactics of massive strikes, trying to find vulnerabilities and break through our air defense. Now, a strategy of a prolonged strike has been chosen.

- Serhiy "Flash" wrote.

His statement came after a massive attack by the Russian Federation on the night of March 24, during which the enemy launched 34 missiles and over 390 drones.

25 out of 34 missiles and 365 out of 392 drones neutralized during massive Russian attack24.03.26, 09:09 • 3656 views

And shortly before noon, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a "large number of UAVs in Sumy region, northern Chernihiv region, northern Poltava region, northern Kherson region, southern and eastern Mykolaiv region," and a threat of UAVs for Kyiv, among other places.

Julia Shramko

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