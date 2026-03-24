25 out of 34 missiles and 365 out of 392 drones were neutralized during the massive Russian attack

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with 34 missiles, including 7 ballistic missiles, and 392 drones; 25 missiles and 365 drones were shot down or suppressed, and information on three missiles is being clarified, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of March 24 (from 18:00 on March 23), the enemy launched a combined attack on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine using attack UAVs, air-launched and ground-launched missiles.

In total, the radio-technical troops of the Air Force recorded 426 air attack assets:

7 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles (launch areas – Kursk region, Russia, temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region);

18 Kh-101 cruise missiles (launch area – from the airspace over the Caspian Sea);

5 Iskander-K cruise missiles (launch area – Bryansk region, Russia);

4 Kh-59/69/31 guided air missiles (launch area – Kursk region, Russia, temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region);

392 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas type attack UAVs and drones of other types from the directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Gvardeyskoye, temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 250 of them are "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 390 targets – 25 missiles and 365 drones of various types: 18 Kh-101 cruise missiles; 5 Iskander-K cruise missiles; 2 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles; 365 enemy UAVs of various types. Hits were recorded from 6 missiles and 27 attack UAVs at 22 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) UAVs at 10 locations. Information on three enemy missiles is being clarified. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

In Poltava region, there are dead and over ten wounded as a result of the night attack