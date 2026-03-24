In Poltava region, there are dead and over ten wounded as a result of the night attack

$43.830.0150.880.21
ukenru
March 23, 07:55 PM • 14760 views
SBU managed to eliminate a Russian agent network operating through religious communities and prevent assassination attempts - Zelenskyy
March 23, 05:52 PM • 35606 views
There is no diesel fuel shortage in Ukraine and none is expected - expert
Exclusive
March 23, 04:59 PM • 30659 views
Bitcoin stabilizes - should one invest amid wars?
Exclusive
March 23, 04:01 PM • 31158 views
De-escalation in the Middle East - will gasoline become cheaper in Ukraine?
March 23, 03:57 PM • 29419 views
Russia plans to deploy four UAV control stations in Belarus, as well as in the occupied territories of Ukraine - President
March 23, 02:34 PM • 19120 views
Ministry of Digital Transformation proposes to restrict military personnel's access to gambling
Exclusive
March 23, 01:02 PM • 37953 views
Double taxation in Ukrainian style: how the state complicates the work of businesses in international markets
Exclusive
March 23, 09:58 AM • 41766 views
Commission for selecting the head of the State Customs Service will check Suvorov's integrity, taking into account data on his property and professional activities
March 23, 09:48 AM • 33943 views
Syrskyi announced the failure of Russian offensive attempts with "meat assaults" - Russian losses in four days exceeded 6,000 occupiers
March 23, 09:16 AM • 56793 views
Benefits for large families in 2026 - what is provided by law and how to apply for them
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+10°
1.1m/s
49%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Star of "Kitchen" Kateryna Kuznetsova publicly congratulated her star father on his birthdayPhotoMarch 23, 09:52 PM • 18206 views
Oil tanks continue to burn in the port of Primorsk after the attackVideoMarch 23, 10:13 PM • 19200 views
Supernatural star Carrie Ann Fleming dies of cancer – how old was the actressMarch 23, 10:44 PM • 13118 views
Hungarian opposition leader vows to remove Orbán's allies if he wins electionsMarch 23, 11:02 PM • 7794 views
There will be new settlement conditions: Nebenzya at the UN issued another portion of cynical statements regarding the war in UkraineMarch 23, 11:22 PM • 23143 views
Publications
What ginger treats: health benefits and how to consume it properlyPhotoMarch 23, 06:21 PM • 26721 views
How to disable ads on your phone: simple waysMarch 23, 03:00 PM • 31920 views
Odesa's private medicine "under investigation" due to corruption schemes and patient deathsMarch 23, 02:11 PM • 31182 views
Double taxation in Ukrainian style: how the state complicates the work of businesses in international markets
Exclusive
March 23, 01:02 PM • 37953 views
Effective Day Planning: Simple Ways to Organize Your TimePhotoMarch 23, 11:17 AM • 41890 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Viktor Orbán
Mette Frederiksen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Germany
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Star of "Kitchen" Kateryna Kuznetsova publicly congratulated her star father on his birthdayPhotoMarch 23, 09:52 PM • 18311 views
Yuliia Verba's Instagram blocked again - main account with 3 million followers disappearedPhotoMarch 23, 06:36 PM • 18981 views
Chef Hector Jimenez-Bravo announced the death of his dog ChocoPhotoMarch 23, 02:50 PM • 17263 views
Nicholas Brendon, star of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," has diedMarch 21, 01:45 PM • 66907 views
Top 4 melodramas with a tearful ending that everyone should watchMarch 21, 02:47 AM • 67550 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Series
Heating

In Poltava region, there are dead and over ten wounded as a result of the night attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3954 views

In the Poltava community, two people were killed and eleven were injured due to enemy strikes. Residential buildings and a hotel building were damaged.

In Poltava region, there are dead and over ten wounded as a result of the night attack

On the night of March 24, Poltava region suffered an enemy attack. As a result of the strikes, two people died and 11 were injured. This was reported by the head of the OVA Vitaliy Dyakivnych, writes UNN.

Details

According to the head of the Poltava OVA, as of 3:25, damage to residential buildings and a hotel building was recorded in the Poltava community.

Fires broke out as a result of the strikes, and emergency services promptly arrived at the scene.

Casualties and injuries

As of 3:40, two dead and seven injured were reported.

Later, as of 4:00, the number of injured increased to eleven people. All of them are being provided with the necessary medical care.

Rescuers, medics, and other specialized services continue to work at the sites.

Specialists are eliminating the consequences of the attack, clarifying the extent of the destruction and the condition of the victims.

Number of casualties increased in Zaporizhzhia after strike on apartment building, one person killed24.03.26, 06:34 • 4126 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Real estate
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Poltava Oblast