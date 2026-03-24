In Poltava region, there are dead and over ten wounded as a result of the night attack

On the night of March 24, Poltava region suffered an enemy attack. As a result of the strikes, two people died and 11 were injured. This was reported by the head of the OVA Vitaliy Dyakivnych, writes UNN.

Details

According to the head of the Poltava OVA, as of 3:25, damage to residential buildings and a hotel building was recorded in the Poltava community.

Fires broke out as a result of the strikes, and emergency services promptly arrived at the scene.

Casualties and injuries

As of 3:40, two dead and seven injured were reported.

Later, as of 4:00, the number of injured increased to eleven people. All of them are being provided with the necessary medical care.

Rescuers, medics, and other specialized services continue to work at the sites.

Specialists are eliminating the consequences of the attack, clarifying the extent of the destruction and the condition of the victims.

Number of casualties increased in Zaporizhzhia after strike on apartment building, one person killed