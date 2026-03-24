Number of casualties increased in Zaporizhzhia after strike on apartment building, one person killed

The number of casualties in Zaporizhzhia has increased following a night attack, during which a multi-story building was hit. There are reports of one fatality and several injured. This was announced by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, one person died and five others were injured. All injured individuals are receiving medical assistance.

Earlier, a smaller number of casualties was reported, but the data is being updated.

Destruction in the city

As a result of a massive combined drone and missile attack, at least six apartment buildings and two private houses were damaged.

A shop, non-residential buildings, and an industrial infrastructure facility were also damaged. Rescuers, medics, utility services, and volunteers are working at the sites.

Authorities continue to eliminate the consequences of the attack and clarify the extent of the destruction.

In Zaporizhzhia, a drone hit a high-rise building, injuring one person and causing fires