In Zaporizhzhia, a drone hit a high-rise building, injuring one person and causing fires

A Russian drone hit an apartment building in Zaporizhzhia. The city remains under attack. This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, writes UNN.

Details

According to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, a residential building and other objects were damaged as a result of the strike.

One person is reportedly injured. Fires and destruction are also reported.

In addition to the residential sector, a commercial facility was damaged. The number of affected objects is being clarified.

The regional center remains under attack by Russian drones.

Local authorities urge residents to stay in shelters and observe safety rules.

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