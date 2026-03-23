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Kyiv • UNN

 • 948 views

The occupiers attacked a bus stop with a drone, injuring two people. Transport and energy network facilities were also damaged.

Russia struck a bus stop in Odesa district, two people injured - Odesa Regional Military Administration

The Russian army hit a bus stop in Odesa district with a drone. Unfortunately, two people were injured: an 18-year-old girl and a 51-year-old man. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper, as reported by UNN

In the evening, the Russian army once again launched a massive drone attack on peaceful Odesa region. One of the drones hit a bus stop in Odesa district. Unfortunately, two people were injured: an 18-year-old girl and a 51-year-old man. Their condition is assessed by doctors as moderate. The injured are being provided with all necessary medical care 

- the report says. 

Kiper also reported that as a result of the attack, transport and energy infrastructure facilities were also damaged. Emergency services are working at the scene, and efforts to eliminate the consequences are ongoing.

Recall 

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Ukrainians to pay attention to alarm signals, as there is intelligence information that the Russians may be preparing a massive strike.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in Ukraine