Russia attacked the center of Lviv, UNESCO heritage site damaged - RMA

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Russia attacked the center of Lviv, a UNESCO heritage site was damaged, a residential building was damaged, Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, and Andriy Sadovyi, mayor of the city, reported on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN writes.

The enemy continues to attack Lviv region. There was a hit in the central part of Lviv. According to preliminary information, a UNESCO heritage site was damaged. The threat remains high. Stay in shelters!!! - Kozytskyi wrote.

Mayor Sadovyi added:

As a result of the enemy attack, a residential building in the center of Lviv was damaged. All services have gone to the scene.

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