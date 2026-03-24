Lviv under Russian drone attack - what is known

Lviv came under a drone attack from Russia, explosions were heard in the city, air defense was working, Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, and Andriy Sadovyi, mayor of the city, reported on Tuesday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Air defense is working in Lviv. Stay in shelters! - Kozytskyi wrote.

City Mayor Andriy Sadovyi confirmed:

Explosions are heard in Lviv. Air defense is working! Do not film. Stay in a safe place!

Before that, the head of the Regional Military Administration reported an enemy drone heading towards Lviv and a high threat to the Sykhiv district of the city.

Meanwhile, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that the attack of enemy attack UAVs continues, providing updated information on "Shaheds" in 8 regions, including Lviv.

Russia chose a strategy of a prolonged attack for a massive strike - "Flash" revealed Russia's tactics