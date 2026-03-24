Russia attacked the center of Ivano-Frankivsk: two people died, including a 6-year-old child among the injured

As a result of the enemy attack on the center of Ivano-Frankivsk, two people were killed and four more were injured, including a 6-year-old child. This was reported by the head of the Ivano-Frankivsk OVA Svitlana Onyshchuk, reports UNN.

As a result of the enemy attack on the center of Ivano-Frankivsk, two people were killed. Four more people were injured, including a 6-year-old child. Everyone is being provided with the necessary medical care. - reported the head of the OVA.

In addition, according to Onyshchuk, the buildings of the city and regional maternity hospitals, as well as about 10 residential buildings, were damaged. All relevant services are working at the scene.

The number of injured in Lviv continues to rise, with buildings adjacent to the Bernardine Monastery engulfed in flames