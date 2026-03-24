The number of injured in Lviv continues to rise, with buildings adjacent to the Bernardine Monastery engulfed in flames

The number of victims of Russian attacks in Lviv has increased to 13. This was reported by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, according to UNN.

Already 13 wounded in Lviv hospitals. The number of victims is increasing - Sadovyi reported.

Let's add

In turn, the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, provided details on the damage to the Bernardine Monastery Ensemble.

The Bernardine Monastery Ensemble, a national architectural monument, was damaged. It is located in the historical area of Lviv, a site included in the International List of Cultural Property under Enhanced Protection. The fire engulfed the buildings adjacent to the complex - Kozytskyi reported.

Russia attacked the center of Lviv, UNESCO heritage site damaged - RMA

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, the extent of the damage will be determined by specialists.

In addition, there were hits on critical infrastructure facilities in the Komarniv and Dobrosyn-Maheriv communities.

Information about a fire on Brativ Rohatyntsiv Street in Lviv was not confirmed.

Russian attack continues - after Lviv, explosions in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Vinnytsia. NSDC says Russians have been accumulating resources for a long-term strike