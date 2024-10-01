The most massive case of execution: the occupiers shot 16 Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Pokrovsk sector

The occupants shot 16 Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Pokrovsk sector, an investigation has been launched into another war crime by the Russian army, UNN reports citing the Prosecutor General's Office.

...a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated - the statement said.

Details

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, on October 1, 2024, information appeared on Telegram channels about the alleged shooting of 16 Ukrainian servicemen by representatives of the Russian Armed Forces. According to media reports, the Russian occupation army committed another war crime near the villages of Mykolayivka and Sukhyi Yar in the Pokrovsk district.

The released video shows how the captured Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen came out of the forest plantation under enemy control. After they lined up in a line, the occupiers deliberately opened fire on them. The wounded, who were showing signs of life, were killed at close range by an automatic weapon.

Such actions constitute a cynical and gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and qualify as a serious international crime.

This is the largest known case of execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war on the front line. And this is another indication that the killing and torture of prisoners is not an accident, but a deliberate policy of the Russian military and political leadership - Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin emphasized.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, measures are currently being taken to verify the published material. Investigative and search activities have been launched to establish all the circumstances of the crime.

Occupants shot Ukrainian prisoners of war in Zaporizhzhia: Prosecutor General's Office opens criminal proceedings