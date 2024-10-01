The most massive case of execution: the occupiers shot 16 Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Pokrovsk sector

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 100145 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 107312 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 173200 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141130 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145056 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139750 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185137 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112138 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175379 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104779 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 47489 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 114767 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 66922 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 73376 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 40809 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 173200 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 185137 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 175379 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 202666 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 191505 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143523 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143358 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147962 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139302 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156092 views
Actual
The most massive case of execution: the occupiers shot 16 Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Pokrovsk sector

The most massive case of execution: the occupiers shot 16 Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Pokrovsk sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24385 views

In the Donetsk region, the Russian military executed 16 captured Ukrainian soldiers. The Office of the Prosecutor General has launched an investigation into this war crime for violating the laws and customs of war.

The occupants shot 16 Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Pokrovsk sector, an investigation has been launched into another war crime by the Russian army, UNN reports citing the Prosecutor General's Office.

...a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated 

- the statement said.

Details

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, on October 1, 2024, information appeared on Telegram channels about the alleged shooting of 16 Ukrainian servicemen by representatives of the Russian Armed Forces. According to media reports, the Russian occupation army committed another war crime near the villages of Mykolayivka and Sukhyi Yar in the Pokrovsk district.

The released video shows how the captured Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen came out of the forest plantation under enemy control. After they lined up in a line, the occupiers deliberately opened fire on them. The wounded, who were showing signs of life, were killed at close range by an automatic weapon.

Such actions constitute a cynical and gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and qualify as a serious international crime.

This is the largest known case of execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war on the front line. And this is another indication that the killing and torture of prisoners is not an accident, but a deliberate policy of the Russian military and political leadership 

- Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin emphasized.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, measures are currently being taken to verify the published material. Investigative and search activities have been launched to establish all the circumstances of the crime.

Occupants shot Ukrainian prisoners of war in Zaporizhzhia: Prosecutor General's Office opens criminal proceedings10.07.24, 18:11 • 22746 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarCrimes and emergencies
prosecutor-general-of-ukraineProsecutor General of Ukraine
andriy-kostinAndriy Kostin
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

Contact us about advertising