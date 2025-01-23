The most critical moment in the defense of Kyiv was during the battles for Moshchun-Syrskyi

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 100455 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101784 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109760 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112465 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 133786 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104196 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136927 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103818 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113471 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117011 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121410 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 73194 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116331 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 45898 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 46786 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 100455 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 133786 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 136927 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168333 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158005 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 33151 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 46786 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116331 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121410 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140796 views
The most critical moment in the defense of Kyiv was during the battles for Moshchun-Syrskyi

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35335 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi spoke about the critical battle of Moshchun during the defense of Kyiv. The Russians were planning a large-scale crossing of the Irpin River, but Ukrainian troops destroyed the crossings and forced the enemy to retreat.

General Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who commanded the defense of Kyiv at the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, considers the battle for the village of Moshchun in Kyiv region to be the most critical moment of that campaign. Syrsky said this in an interview with Radio Bayraktar, UNN reports.

There were many of them (critical moments - ed.), but in my opinion, the most critical moment was when there was fighting for Moshchun. It was at night, when the enemy was preparing to cross at least a battalion, because there was a large amount of equipment, five pontoon-bridge crossings across the Irpin River were set up, and the enemy was preparing to cross the river and move to large-scale combat operations in Moshchun. He already had about a few dozen marines and about 15-20 armored personnel carriers on our side, on the right bank of Moshchun. It was probably the most critical moment when the vehicles started moving towards me, I saw it on the monitor, it was a drone footage, and we saw it through the thermal imager, it was around 10 p.m., so it was dark, the vehicles stood out. When the cars started moving, we fired with everything we had: artillery was firing

- Syrsky said.

He noted that the main task then was to destroy the crossings.

These vehicles left, and when the first enemy vehicle turned right and went along the battle lines of armored vehicles towards Gostomel, I did not even believe it was possible, because we were preparing for the worst case scenario,

- Syrsky added.

The Chief of Staff also added that the enemy did not leave through the crossings, as the Ukrainian military managed to destroy two enemy crossings, with three remaining, but the Russians abandoned their intentions.

Then the situation began to improve in the following days and eventually the enemy abandoned their equipment and fled Moshchun,

- Syrsky noted.

Recall

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire frontline has increased to 82. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk sector and is also heavily shelling the positions of Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarKyiv
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising