The mobilization of women in Ukraine is not being carried out, prepared for, or considered, says the National Security Committee

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence stated that the mobilization of women is not being conducted, prepared for, or considered in Ukraine. This is stated in the committee's statement, UNN reports.

Details

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence officially reports: there are no legislative initiatives, draft laws, or even internal discussions regarding the mobilization of women - the committee stated.

The committee added that women in Ukraine join the Defense Forces exclusively on a voluntary basis.

Statements by individual speakers who publicly speculate on this topic do not reflect the actual legislative work or the committee's position. We urge people not to succumb to manipulation and to use only official sources of information - the committee added.

At the same time, Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, noted that Russia is using the issue of women's mobilization to spread speculation.

The Russians are now exploiting this topic thanks to some of our strange experts who decided to talk about something that does not exist and will not happen. No mobilization of women is taking place in Ukraine, nor will it take place. Women join the military exclusively on a voluntary basis - the post says.

We remind you

There are no plans for the mobilization of women in Ukraine, nor are there any changes regarding parents of three children.