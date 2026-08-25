The mobilization of women in Ukraine is not being carried out, prepared for, or considered, says the National Security Committee
Kyiv • UNN
The Verkhovna Rada committee denied that the mobilization of women is being prepared. Women's participation in the Defense Forces remains entirely voluntary.
The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence stated that the mobilization of women is not being conducted, prepared for, or considered in Ukraine. This is stated in the committee's statement, UNN reports.
Details
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence officially reports: there are no legislative initiatives, draft laws, or even internal discussions regarding the mobilization of women
The committee added that women in Ukraine join the Defense Forces exclusively on a voluntary basis.
Statements by individual speakers who publicly speculate on this topic do not reflect the actual legislative work or the committee's position. We urge people not to succumb to manipulation and to use only official sources of information
At the same time, Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, noted that Russia is using the issue of women's mobilization to spread speculation.
The Russians are now exploiting this topic thanks to some of our strange experts who decided to talk about something that does not exist and will not happen. No mobilization of women is taking place in Ukraine, nor will it take place. Women join the military exclusively on a voluntary basis
We remind you
There are no plans for the mobilization of women in Ukraine, nor are there any changes regarding parents of three children.