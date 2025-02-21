The Ministry of Health on this year's flu and ARVI epidemic: there is one alarming trend - a large number of hospitalizations

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 17443 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 36686 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 74175 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 44585 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 109696 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 95935 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111894 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116586 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 148571 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115116 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 87784 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 43450 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 105112 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 55091 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 35766 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 74175 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 109696 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 148571 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 139521 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 172024 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 13488 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 35766 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132515 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134405 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162899 views
Actual
The Ministry of Health on this year's flu and ARVI epidemic: there is one alarming trend - a large number of hospitalizations

The Ministry of Health on this year's flu and ARVI epidemic: there is one alarming trend - a large number of hospitalizations

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24088 views

In Ukraine, 2.5 million people have fallen ill with influenza and ARVI since the beginning of the epidemic season, which is 15% less than last year. However, this year there is an alarming trend - about 6,000 people have been hospitalized, including 10% in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the epidemic season in Ukraine, which began in late 2024, nearly 2.5 million people have contracted influenza and ARVI. However, this year there is one alarming trend: a large number of hospitalizations. This was stated by Health Minister Viktor Lyashko during a telethon, UNN reports.

During this period, almost 2.5 million people have already fallen ill with influenza, ARVI, including COVID-19. Looking at the dynamics, this is 15% less than in the previous epidemic season. But this year we have one worrying trend - a large number of hospitalizations,

- Lyashko said.

According to him, almost 6,000 people are currently in hospitals with SARS, including about 10% in intensive care units.

Lyashko explained that SARS often leads to complications, particularly in people who have not been vaccinated against influenza and COVID-19.

That is why we are noting this now, because there is a large number of pneumonia cases that require hospitalization and inpatient treatment under medical supervision,

- Lyashko said.

The Minister emphasized that SARS and flu are not so-called commonplace infections and that one should not self-medicate, but should always be treated under medical supervision and advice.

In addition, the Minister noted that the situation is generally under control throughout the country.

Addendum

On February 18, Deputy Director General of the Public Health Center at the Ministry of Health Oleksiy Danylenko reportedthat the incidence of influenza and ARVI should decline in Ukraine in the near future.

Danylenko said that only about 2.5 million people in Ukraine have contracted influenza and ARVI during the current epidemic season, i.e. since September 30.

From February 10 to February 16, 206 thousand cases of influenza and ARVI were recorded. 60% of the incidence is among children. In the Khmelnytsky region, the epidemic threshold has been exceeded at a high level.

Danylenko said that only about 2.5 million people in Ukraine have contracted influenza and ARVI during the current epidemic season, i.e. since September 30.

From February 10 to February 16, 206 thousand cases of influenza and ARVI were recorded. 60% of the incidence is among children. In the Khmelnytsky region, the epidemic threshold has been exceeded at a high level.

According to him, since the beginning of the epidemic, less than 18 thousand people have contracted COVID-19. people.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyHealth
viktor-liashkoViktor Lyashko
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising