The Ministry of Health on this year's flu and ARVI epidemic: there is one alarming trend - a large number of hospitalizations

Since the beginning of the epidemic season in Ukraine, which began in late 2024, nearly 2.5 million people have contracted influenza and ARVI. However, this year there is one alarming trend: a large number of hospitalizations. This was stated by Health Minister Viktor Lyashko during a telethon, UNN reports.

During this period, almost 2.5 million people have already fallen ill with influenza, ARVI, including COVID-19. Looking at the dynamics, this is 15% less than in the previous epidemic season. But this year we have one worrying trend - a large number of hospitalizations, - Lyashko said.

According to him, almost 6,000 people are currently in hospitals with SARS, including about 10% in intensive care units.

Lyashko explained that SARS often leads to complications, particularly in people who have not been vaccinated against influenza and COVID-19.

That is why we are noting this now, because there is a large number of pneumonia cases that require hospitalization and inpatient treatment under medical supervision, - Lyashko said.

The Minister emphasized that SARS and flu are not so-called commonplace infections and that one should not self-medicate, but should always be treated under medical supervision and advice.

In addition, the Minister noted that the situation is generally under control throughout the country.

Addendum

On February 18, Deputy Director General of the Public Health Center at the Ministry of Health Oleksiy Danylenko reportedthat the incidence of influenza and ARVI should decline in Ukraine in the near future.

Danylenko said that only about 2.5 million people in Ukraine have contracted influenza and ARVI during the current epidemic season, i.e. since September 30.

From February 10 to February 16, 206 thousand cases of influenza and ARVI were recorded. 60% of the incidence is among children. In the Khmelnytsky region, the epidemic threshold has been exceeded at a high level.

According to him, since the beginning of the epidemic, less than 18 thousand people have contracted COVID-19. people.