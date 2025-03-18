The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will check the US withdrawal from the group monitoring war crimes of the Russian Federation in Ukraine - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to prepare information regarding the US withdrawal from the International Center for the Investigation of Crimes of the Russian Federation. Zelenskyy noted that the details of the White House decision are unknown to him.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to prepare details regarding the US withdrawal from the International Center for the Investigation of Crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, reports UNN.
Details
At the same time, the head of state noted that he is not yet aware of the details of the White House's decision.
I don't know the details yet, I honestly tell you... I saw it in the media, but it doesn't give me the whole situation, the whole picture. I asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, our minister replied that it is not a fact that something will be stopped or suspended. Therefore, we agreed that he will now prepare it for me
He noted that he will be in Kyiv in two days and will look at the results of the report.
Reminder
The US Department of Justice has secretly informed European officials that Washington is withdrawing from the multinational group created to investigate the actions of those responsible for the invasion of Ukraine. This also applies to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
The US has informed Eurojust about the termination of participation in the monitoring group of war crimes of the Russian Federation in Ukraine. The ICPA, with the support of Eurojust, continues its work.
