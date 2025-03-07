Ministry of Foreign Affairs on territorial concessions: no Russian encroachments on Ukrainian land are legitimate, they are null and void
Kyiv • UNN
Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Georgiy Tikhiy stated that no Russian claims to Ukrainian territories are legitimate. Ukraine has not received any official proposals regarding territorial concessions from the USA or other partners.
The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Georgiy Tikhiy, stated that no Russian encroachments on Ukrainian land are legitimate; they are null and void. He made this statement during a press conference on Friday, reports the correspondent of UNN.
As for previous statements regarding any territorial concessions, we, firstly, consider this as general formulations; we have not received any official proposals regarding territorial concessions from the USA and other partners; such proposals have not been sent to us. Therefore, we calmly regard the verbal formulations that are heard in the media, especially when they are responses to journalists' questions during interviews. That is, we are currently not focused on emotions or any verbal exchanges. Democracy does its work somewhat quietly outside the attention of cameras, and this work is based on very concrete factual matters
He added that Russia is illegally present on Ukrainian land.
There can be no doubt that Ukraine remains intact within its internationally recognized borders. No Russian encroachments on Ukrainian land are legitimate; they are null and void, regardless of what constitutions they may have or where the Russians insert their whims, wishes, territorial claims; all of this has no legal force, all of this is null and void. And from such positions, the Ukrainian side approaches the issue of Ukraine's territorial integrity and the territorial integrity of states in general
Recall
U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz stated that Ukraine needs to make "territorial concessions" in exchange for security guarantees.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that Russia has no intention of making concessions in the war against Ukraine.
President Zelensky stated that Ukraine will not trade its territories and values. Representatives of Ukraine, the USA, Europe, and the Russian Federation must be at the negotiating table regarding the end of the war.