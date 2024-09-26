The Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticized the cynical advertising of the Georgian party, which used photos of destroyed cities of Ukraine for banners
Kyiv considers it unacceptable to use images of the consequences of the war in Ukraine for political advertising in Georgia. The Foreign Ministry calls on the Georgian government to refrain from exploiting the war in its internal political struggle.
Kyiv considers it unacceptable to use images of Ukrainian cities destroyed by Russia in political advertising. This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemns and considers unacceptable the use of images in political advertising of the horrific consequences of Russia's ruthless war against Ukraine, the suffering and blood of thousands of innocent people, the destruction of church shrines and the cultural heritage of mankind
The agency emphasized that the people of Georgia should not fear a new war as long as Ukraine resists Russian aggression.
The ministry also assured that Ukraine will consistently, steadily and resolutely continue to respect Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.
We call on the Government of Georgia, the ruling Georgian Dream party and all interested parties to refrain from using the topic of aggressive war against Ukraine and its citizens in the internal political struggle in Georgia
Finally, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed hope that the parliamentary elections in Georgia will be held in a peaceful and democratic manner, and that the Georgian people will continue their strategic course of joining the EU and NATO.
The ruling party of Georgia, the Georgian Dream, used photos of destroyed Ukrainian cities as part of its election campaign . The images of destruction were contrasted with Georgian cities, fountains and new buses.