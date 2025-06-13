The Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on Israel's strikes on Iran and reminded that the latter supports Russia in the war against Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed concern about the security situation in the Middle East due to Israel's strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. They also reminded that Iran supports Russia in its aggressive war against Ukraine, UNN writes with reference to the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Details

Ukraine is following with concern the development of events in the Middle East in connection with Israel's strikes on facilities in Iran tonight. Recognizing the risks of further destabilization of the entire region, we state that the continuation of hostilities may have negative consequences for international security and global financial stability, especially in the oil markets - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The ministry noted that it is important to avoid further destabilization of the region and prevent civilian casualties. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also reminded that Iran supports Russia in its aggressive war against Ukraine and sends weapons to the aggressor state to kill Ukrainians.

Iran is the source of many problems in the Middle East and beyond - noted in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expressed its belief that the restoration of peace and stability in the Middle East would be in the interests of both the region itself and the entire international community.

Security in Europe and the Middle East are directly linked - the ministry said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the need to deter the regimes of Russia, Iran and North Korea.

In this context, we call on the international community to take joint and decisive action to overcome modern security threats and coordinated deterrence of a group of aggressive regimes - Russia, Iran and North Korea - the agency said.

Addition

Due to the aggravation of the situation in the Middle East, caused by Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs advised Ukrainians to refrain from traveling to a number of Middle Eastern countries.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha stated at the GLOBSEC-2025 forum in Prague that it is important to prevent destabilization and reduce tensions in the Middle East, as the conflict poses a threat to global security.