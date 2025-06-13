The Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on Israel's strikes on Iran and reminded that the latter supports Russia in the war against Ukraine

$41.490.02
48.080.63
ukenru
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
09:49 AM • 12333 views
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
Exclusive
08:47 AM • 31590 views
Financial literacy for children: how to form a healthy attitude to money from an early age
June 12, 05:14 PM • 57991 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 04:35 PM • 158919 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
June 12, 04:12 PM • 148696 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
June 12, 04:05 PM • 74936 views
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 12, 03:21 PM • 108218 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
June 12, 12:52 PM • 50267 views
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
June 12, 11:23 AM • 66187 views
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
June 12, 10:59 AM • 59096 views
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
6.5m/s
72%
750mm
Popular news
"People's Intelligence": 674,000 Ukrainians have already used the eEnemy chatbotJune 13, 02:16 AM • 37172 views
Israel has eliminated the head of the Iranian army and leading nuclear scientists - mediaJune 13, 02:53 AM • 38791 views
Israel's operation against Iran: Tehran announced a new strike on a key nuclear facilityJune 13, 03:44 AM • 35702 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation 07:59 AM • 50677 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"08:19 AM • 35631 views
Publications
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patients08:36 AM • 32557 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"08:19 AM • 36632 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation 07:59 AM • 51674 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industryJune 12, 04:35 PM • 158919 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stallingJune 12, 04:12 PM • 148696 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Kaya Kallas
Mark Zuckerberg
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv
Germany
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 film08:23 AM • 21151 views
Scientists have found the missing link between giant tyrannosaurs and their smaller ancestorsJune 12, 05:17 PM • 40075 views
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner BrosJune 12, 09:57 AM • 107606 views
Hotel for movie buffs: houses from movies and TV series that can be rented in 2025June 11, 03:50 PM • 119060 views
A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social mediaJune 10, 08:02 PM • 143058 views
Actual
YouTube
Spotify
ChatGPT
Facebook
Instagram

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on Israel's strikes on Iran and reminded that the latter supports Russia in the war against Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1042 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on the world to restrain Iran, Russia and North Korea, emphasizing that Iran supports the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. Security in Europe and the Middle East are connected.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on Israel's strikes on Iran and reminded that the latter supports Russia in the war against Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed concern about the security situation in the Middle East due to Israel's strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. They also reminded that Iran supports Russia in its aggressive war against Ukraine, UNN writes with reference to the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Details

Ukraine is following with concern the development of events in the Middle East in connection with Israel's strikes on facilities in Iran tonight. Recognizing the risks of further destabilization of the entire region, we state that the continuation of hostilities may have negative consequences for international security and global financial stability, especially in the oil markets 

- the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The ministry noted that it is important to avoid further destabilization of the region and prevent civilian casualties. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also reminded that Iran supports Russia in its aggressive war against Ukraine and sends weapons to the aggressor state to kill Ukrainians.

We take this opportunity to remind that the Iranian regime supports Russia in its illegal war of aggression against Ukraine and provides Moscow with weapons to kill Ukrainians. Iran is the source of many problems in the Middle East and beyond

- noted in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expressed its belief that the restoration of peace and stability in the Middle East would be in the interests of both the region itself and the entire international community.

Security in Europe and the Middle East are directly linked - the ministry said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the need to deter the regimes of Russia, Iran and North Korea.

In this context, we call on the international community to take joint and decisive action to overcome modern security threats and coordinated deterrence of a group of aggressive regimes - Russia, Iran and North Korea

- the agency said.

Addition

Due to the aggravation of the situation in the Middle East, caused by Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs advised Ukrainians to refrain from traveling to a number of Middle Eastern countries.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha stated at the GLOBSEC-2025 forum in Prague that it is important to prevent destabilization and reduce tensions in the Middle East, as the conflict poses a threat to global security.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Andrii Sybiha
Israel
Prague
North Korea
Ukraine
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9