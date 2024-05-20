The Ministry of Energy approved the Roadmap for the development of "smart grids"

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 82453 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107599 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150434 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154447 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250658 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174216 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165464 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148349 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226071 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113068 views

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 40967 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 32983 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65190 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 33475 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59374 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250658 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226071 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212131 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237875 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224657 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 82446 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59374 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65190 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112973 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113866 views
The Ministry of Energy approved the Roadmap for the development of "smart grids"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41318 views

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine has approved a Roadmap for the development of smart grids to introduce automation and digital solutions at all levels of the power system to make it more balanced, secure and resilient to military risks.

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine has approved the Roadmap for the Development of Smart Grids, which envisages the introduction of automation and digital solutions at all levels of the power system. This initiative aims to make the power system more balanced, secure and resilient in the face of military risks. This is reported by the Ministry of Energy, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Roadmap, the restoration of facilities damaged by Russian attacks is planned to be carried out using smart technologies. In particular, the introduction of "microgrid" technologies will help increase resilience to military factors and natural disasters.

It is estimated that the introduction of smart grid technologies will reduce electricity losses in Ukraine by 6 billion kWh annually.

This will also help to reduce the annual SAIDI index (a measure of the duration of power outages) to about 100 minutes, which is in line with the EU average.

The roadmap for the development of smart grids also envisages the active development of automatic monitoring, control, regulation and protection systems for grids, measurement and data collection systems, in particular, smart electricity metering systems. Considerable attention is paid to cybersecurity issues.

More than 80% of networks are in disrepair: Kyiv City Council comments on pipe burst near Ocean Plaza shopping center14.05.24, 15:47 • 19101 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPoliticsTechnologies
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine

