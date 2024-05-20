The Ministry of Energy approved the Roadmap for the development of "smart grids"

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine has approved the Roadmap for the Development of Smart Grids, which envisages the introduction of automation and digital solutions at all levels of the power system. This initiative aims to make the power system more balanced, secure and resilient in the face of military risks. This is reported by the Ministry of Energy, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Roadmap, the restoration of facilities damaged by Russian attacks is planned to be carried out using smart technologies. In particular, the introduction of "microgrid" technologies will help increase resilience to military factors and natural disasters.

It is estimated that the introduction of smart grid technologies will reduce electricity losses in Ukraine by 6 billion kWh annually.

This will also help to reduce the annual SAIDI index (a measure of the duration of power outages) to about 100 minutes, which is in line with the EU average.

The roadmap for the development of smart grids also envisages the active development of automatic monitoring, control, regulation and protection systems for grids, measurement and data collection systems, in particular, smart electricity metering systems. Considerable attention is paid to cybersecurity issues.

