More than 80% of networks are in disrepair: Kyiv City Council comments on pipe burst near Ocean Plaza shopping center

Currently, more than 80% of the networks in the capital are in a state of emergency. This was announced during a telethon by Kyiv City Council deputy Andriy Vitrenko, commenting on the pipe break near the Ocean Plaza shopping center, UNN reports.

The fact is that we have such a place not only on this square, but all over Kyiv. It is a well-known fact that more than 80% of Kyiv's networks, and there are more than tens of thousands of kilometers of them, are in a state of emergency. As of today, and even during the period of full-scale invasion, the city is constantly increasing subsidies to both Kyivvodokanal and Kyivteploenergo. I would characterize it as flooding all this with money, but nothing happens. This indicates a management crisis in the management of the city's utilities - Vitrenko said.

He cited the example that the capital wants to allocate UAH 1.5 billion to create a new utility company, Kyivvodokanal, to replace the old PJSC.

"Klitschko's deputy, Panteleev, said that nothing would change as a result, but we would be able to attract funds from international investors. And they want to increase the authorized capital of Kyivteploenergo by 2.5 billion. It was their pipe that burst today. The fact is that the utilities are irresponsible," Vitrenko added.

Recall

In Kyiv, a pipe burst once again near the Ocean Plaza shopping and entertainment center located at the Lybidska metro station.

Kyivteploenergo has localized the damage to the 800 mm diameter heating network on Antonovycha Street in Kyiv, which occurred during hydraulic testing and caused traffic disruptions and delays in the operation of public transport routes.