More than 80% of networks are in disrepair: Kyiv City Council comments on pipe burst near Ocean Plaza shopping center

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 75995 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106065 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148987 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153143 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249685 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173953 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165225 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148297 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225531 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113046 views

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 31672 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 40930 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 35004 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 59309 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 53369 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249685 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225531 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211688 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237445 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224281 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 75995 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 53369 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 59309 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112763 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113667 views
More than 80% of networks are in disrepair: Kyiv City Council comments on pipe burst near Ocean Plaza shopping center

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19101 views

More than 80% of the networks in Kyiv are in disrepair, indicating a management crisis in the city's utilities, despite constant subsidies and plans to allocate funds for new utilities.

Currently, more than 80% of the networks in the capital are in a state of emergency. This was announced during a telethon by Kyiv City Council deputy Andriy Vitrenko, commenting on the pipe break near the Ocean Plaza shopping center, UNN reports.

The fact is that we have such a place not only on this square, but all over Kyiv. It is a well-known fact that more than 80% of Kyiv's networks, and there are more than tens of thousands of kilometers of them, are in a state of emergency. As of today, and even during the period of full-scale invasion, the city is constantly increasing subsidies to both Kyivvodokanal and Kyivteploenergo. I would characterize it as flooding all this with money, but nothing happens. This indicates a management crisis in the management of the city's utilities 

- Vitrenko said.

He cited the example that the capital wants to allocate UAH 1.5 billion to create a new utility company, Kyivvodokanal, to replace the old PJSC.

"Klitschko's deputy, Panteleev, said that nothing would change as a result, but we would be able to attract funds from international investors. And they want to increase the authorized capital of Kyivteploenergo by 2.5 billion. It was their pipe that burst today. The fact is that the utilities are irresponsible," Vitrenko added.

Recall

In Kyiv, a pipe burst once again near the Ocean Plaza shopping and entertainment center located at the Lybidska metro station.

Kyivteploenergo has localized the damage to the 800 mm diameter heating network on Antonovycha Street in Kyiv, which occurred during hydraulic testing and caused traffic disruptions and delays in the operation of public transport routes.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Kyiv
kyivska-miska-radaKyiv City Council
kyivKyiv

