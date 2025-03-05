The Ministry of Economy promises that payments under the 'National Cashback' program will be made soon
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Economy reported a delay in payments under the 'National Cashback' program for December-January. 3.4 million Ukrainians are expected to receive 714 million hryvnias soon.
Payments under the "National Cashback" program for December - January are delayed. However, the Ministry of Economy states that they are already being processed.
This was reported by the Ministry of Economy, writes UNN.
It is noted that cashback payments usually arrive in the 20s of the month. The Ministry promises that all payments will be made soon in full: 3.4 million Ukrainians will receive 714 million hryvnias for December and January.
The government has already allocated funds, but operational processes require a bit more time than we expected. As soon as the exact date of the funds' crediting is known - we will immediately inform about it on the program's website
The Ministry thanked everyone who buys Ukrainian and participates in the program.
Reminder
In five months since the launch of the "National Cashback" program, the number of active users exceeded 5 million. Overall, as of early February, Ukrainians have accumulated almost 1.3 billion hryvnias in cashback. For January 2025 - 414 million hryvnias.
A cashback of 10% is provided for the purchase of goods produced in Ukraine, which their manufacturers submitted for participation in the program, and purchased at points of sale that are part of the program. Every Ukrainian over the age of 18 can participate in the program. The maximum cashback amount per month is 3000 hryvnias.