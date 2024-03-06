The Ministry of Defense will purchase 20,000 Mavic through the Prozorro system

"For the first time, the Defense Procurement Agency of the Ministry of Defense will purchase 20,000 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) through the Prozorro system. Tenders have been announced for Mavic 3E and Mavic 3 Thermal. The Ministry of Defense expects to spend almost 3 billion hryvnias (excluding VAT - ed.) on both orders. This is reported by UNN with a link to the data of the defense ministry.

The relevant announcements for Mavica were published in Prozorro on March 4. The Ministry of Defense plans to purchase:

- DJI Mavic 3E UAVs - 15,000 units. The estimated cost is UAH 2,000,550,000 (excluding VAT).

- DJI Mavic 3 Thermal UAV - 5000 units. The estimated cost is UAH 989,081,667 (excluding VAT).

Delivery date: May 31, 2024.

The agency also noted that the expected cost of the drones was calculated by deriving the average price based on the commercial offers received.

Drones play a critical role in modern military operations, providing reliable reconnaissance, navigation, and attack functions. With the help of these technologies, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be able to defeat the enemy more effectively and liberate the occupied territories faster. - said Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Dmytro Klimenkov.

The Ministry of Defense explained that the procurement will be carried out through the use of a framework agreement in accordance with the Peculiarities of Defense Procurement for the Period of Martial Law, approved by the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 1275 of 11.11.2022. In turn, this will allow for competitive procurement of the necessary commodity items without disclosing sensitive information to the public.

"The Defense Procurement Agency, along with the State Logistics Operator, is one of the procurement agencies of the Ministry of Defense and purchases weapons and ammunition for the Armed Forces.

Both agencies work according to modern corporate standards and are guided by the approaches practiced by NATO.