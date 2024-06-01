The Ministry of Defense supported the bill on the creation of a military police
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of defense of Ukraine calls for priority attention to the draft law on the creation of a military police, which will be responsible for registering crimes, searching for and detaining military personnel, as well as protecting the rights of military personnel according to NATO standards.
The Ministry of defense of Ukraine calls on people's deputies to prioritize draft law No. 6569-D, which provides for the creation of a military police. This was stated by the Ministry of Defense on Facebook, reports UNN.
Details
Which body will be responsible for recording crimes, searching for and detaining military personnel, and protecting the rights of military personnel according to the NATO AJP-3.21 standard.
The ministry notes the need for investigative powers for the military police and plans to cooperate with deputies to improve the draft law.
This document is of key importance for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are in dire need of creating a justice system, the first step to which is the military police