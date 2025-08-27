The Ministry of Defense is working on launching automatic deferment re-registration in “Reserve+”

The Ministry of Defense is working on launching automatic deferment re-registration in the "Reserve+" application. This was stated by the Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization Oksana Ferchuk during a telethon, reports UNN.

Today, we are working to ensure that deferments that were processed electronically are then automatically re-registered. Therefore, everyone who processes a deferment through "Reserve+" electronically will then have the opportunity not to go offline to the TCC and SP, and generally no longer face queues. - said Ferchuk.

Recall

The state application "Reserve+" added the possibility of online payment of another type of fine – for not registering for military service after changing residence. Now Ukrainians can acknowledge the violation and close it without a personal visit to the TCC.