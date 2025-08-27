The Ministry of Defense is working on launching automatic deferment re-registration in “Reserve+”

$41.400.03
48.270.21
uken
05:11 PM • 4556 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
03:38 PM • 15987 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 89457 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM • 60827 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
August 27, 12:09 PM • 34857 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
August 27, 11:13 AM • 55525 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
August 27, 11:12 AM • 45612 views
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
August 27, 07:59 AM • 45470 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
August 27, 07:35 AM • 113503 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 01:39 AM • 119255 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
1m/s
64%
753mm
Popular news
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 68116 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 57738 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishment03:01 PM • 33070 views
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support tools03:18 PM • 32147 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhoto03:52 PM • 19861 views
Publications
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support tools03:18 PM • 32312 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishment03:01 PM • 33233 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to knowAugust 27, 12:47 PM • 89486 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tipsAugust 27, 07:35 AM • 113516 views
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 96640 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Yermak
Péter Szijjártó
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Hungary
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhoto03:52 PM • 19960 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 57938 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 68307 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 67835 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 101704 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Mi-8
Diia (service)
SpaceX Starship
E-6 Mercury

The Ministry of Defense is working on launching automatic deferment re-registration in “Reserve+”

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

The Ministry of Defense is working on automatic re-registration of deferments in the "Reserve+" application. This will avoid visiting the TCC and queues.

The Ministry of Defense is working on launching automatic deferment re-registration in “Reserve+”

The Ministry of Defense is working on launching automatic deferment re-registration in the "Reserve+" application. This was stated by the Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization Oksana Ferchuk during a telethon, reports UNN.

Today, we are working to ensure that deferments that were processed electronically are then automatically re-registered. Therefore, everyone who processes a deferment through "Reserve+" electronically will then have the opportunity not to go offline to the TCC and SP, and generally no longer face queues.

- said Ferchuk.

Recall

The state application "Reserve+" added the possibility of online payment of another type of fine – for not registering for military service after changing residence. Now Ukrainians can acknowledge the violation and close it without a personal visit to the TCC.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

AnnouncementsTechnologies
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada