The Ministry of Defense is looking for manufacturers of ponchos for the military

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is launching military (pilot) tests of a new type of poncho as part of improving material support for the needs of the Armed Forces, UNN reports with reference to the agency.

Details

Ukrainian poncho manufacturers can offer samples of their products in accordance with the technical specifications developed by the Ministry of Defense.

“Technical description for a pilot batch - Poncho (Type 2)” from the Main Directorate for the Development of Material Support is already available on the official website of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in the subsection ‘Technical descriptions for pilot batches’, as well as on the platform ‘Partner of the Ministry of Defense’, the agency said.

The Ministry of Defense proposes to create a unified register of servicemen