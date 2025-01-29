Ministry of Defense has started its own production of FPV drones: what is known

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has announced the start of its own production of codified FPV drones, UNN reports.

Details

"The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has started licensed production of modern FPV drones on the basis of one of the state-owned enterprises," the statement reads.

Production, as indicated, began in December last year. The project is being implemented under a trilateral agreement with a private developer who has granted a license to produce the UAV, the defense ministry said.

The products are expected to be supplied to units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. "After the production technology is developed and scaled up, the state-owned enterprise will be able to participate independently in tenders of the Defense Procurement Agency and other potential customers," the statement said.

"The experience is positive. Thanks to the state's integration into production chains, we have a clear understanding of the cost of drone production and our competitive advantages in this market," commented First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk.

The Ministry of Defense has already developed a roadmap for organizing similar production with other drone developers.

"We are ready to expand cooperation with private companies. We have a package of template documents and step-by-step instructions for launching similar UAS production lines at other state-owned enterprises," said Yuriy Taranyuk, Head of the Defense Innovation Directorate.

