“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Ministry of Defense has started its own production of FPV drones: what is known

Ministry of Defense has started its own production of FPV drones: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Ministry of Defense has launched licensed production of modern FPV drones at a state-owned enterprise. The project is being implemented under a trilateral agreement with a private developer to supply the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has announced the start of its own production of codified FPV drones, UNN reports.

Details

"The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has started licensed production of modern FPV drones on the basis of one of the state-owned enterprises," the statement reads.

Production, as indicated, began in December last year. The project is being implemented under a trilateral agreement with a private developer who has granted a license to produce the UAV, the defense ministry said.

The products are expected to be supplied to units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. "After the production technology is developed and scaled up, the state-owned enterprise will be able to participate independently in tenders of the Defense Procurement Agency and other potential customers," the statement said.

"The experience is positive. Thanks to the state's integration into production chains, we have a clear understanding of the cost of drone production and our competitive advantages in this market," commented First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk.

The Ministry of Defense has already developed a roadmap for organizing similar production with other drone developers.

"We are ready to expand cooperation with private companies. We have a package of template documents and step-by-step instructions for launching similar UAS production lines at other state-owned enterprises," said Yuriy Taranyuk, Head of the Defense Innovation Directorate.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

