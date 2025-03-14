The Ministry of Defense explained how members of the DFTG can obtain combatant status
Kyiv • UNN
DFTG fighters who participated in combat operations can obtain UBD status. You should contact the commander of the DFTG or the military unit of the TRO Armed Forces with a statement and certificate.
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine explained the algorithm for obtaining the status of a combatant by members of voluntary formations of territorial communities (DFTH). This can be done by soldiers who performed combat missions in the areas of hostilities, reports UNN.
Details
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has settled the issue of granting combatant status to persons who were members of the DFTH. It is reported that it will be received by those of their members who, on the basis of a combat order, performed combat tasks in the areas of hostilities.
It is noted that soldiers can apply to the commander of the DFTH with this question. In case of disbandment of the DFTH, to the commander of the military unit of the TRO Armed Forces, under whose direct supervision the DFTH was located on a territorial basis.
You can also contact the Commissions on consideration of materials on recognition as combatants, which are formed in military units.
To obtain the status of a combatant, a member of the DFTH must write an application and submit a certificate that indicates participation in combat operations. It is also noted that the application will be considered within one month.
Addition
As UNN wrote earlier, an automatic granting of combatant status is being implemented in Ukraine. Military personnel who perform combat missions will not be involved in the process of obtaining status at all. The state assumes all necessary procedures.
In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers is launching a 1.5-year project to provide state assistance for the education of children of certain categories of persons who defended the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.