The Ministry of Defense authorized the operation of a computer artillery range
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian computerized artillery range has been approved for operation by the Ministry of Defense. The compact simulator allows simulating combat missions and analyzing the actions of the units based on real-world experience.
The Ministry of Defense has codified and authorized the operation of a domestically produced computer artillery training ground designed to train artillery specialists, UNN reports citing the ministry.
This complex was developed by a group of Ukrainian programmers as an auxiliary digital tool for conducting training with combat crews of various types of artillery weapons. The algorithms of the computer program were created taking into account a significant amount of real combat experience of Ukrainian artillerymen gained during the war with the Russian aggressor
According to the agency, the visual component of the computer training ground allows you to: simulate the execution of fire missions and analyze their performance, analyze the actions of each member of the combat team, and receive recommendations for correcting errors.
The Ukrainian-made computer training ground is compact. All equipment can be placed in a suitcase, which allows you to equip a classroom in any stationary room or in the field, the Ministry of Defense summarized.
