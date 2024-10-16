The Ministry of Defense has authorized the operation of a new Ukrainian drone “Chaklun”
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has codified and authorized the delivery of the domestic drone Chaklun. The drone has an airplane layout, is resistant to electronic warfare, can adjust artillery, and can operate in bad weather conditions.
Details
"The Ministry of Defense has authorized the operation of the 'Magician'," the Ministry of Defense said in a Telegram post.
As noted, the defense ministry has codified and authorized the supply of a domestically produced drone, the Chaklun. It is built according to the airplane scheme.
The drone, as indicated, is quite compact in size, but multifunctional. It can, in particular, adjust artillery fire. Thanks to the use of high-tech materials, it is resistant to enemy electronic warfare.
In addition, according to the Ministry of Defense, this unmanned system uses control software created by domestic programmers specifically for it. Bad weather conditions are not a deterrent to the operation of this drone.
