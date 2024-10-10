More than 140 new drones authorized for use in the Defense Forces this year - Ministry of Defense

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 38957 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100522 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 162439 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135402 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141662 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138348 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179933 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111992 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170925 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104703 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140130 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139890 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 87857 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107611 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109750 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 162439 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179933 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170925 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198346 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187367 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139890 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140130 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145722 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137197 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154153 views
More than 140 new drones authorized for use in the Defense Forces this year - Ministry of Defense

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11987 views

In 9 months of 2024, the Ministry of Defense authorized the use of more than 140 unmanned aerial vehicles and 33 ground robotic systems made in Ukraine. This is significantly higher than in 2023.

More than 140 new models of drones have been approved for operation since the beginning of the year, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday, UNN reports.

During the first 9 months of 2024, the Defense Ministry codified and authorized more than 140 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 33 ground robotic systems (GRSs) made in Ukraine for use in the Defense Forces. For comparison, in 2023, 60 UAVs and 9 ground robotic systems of domestic production were codified

- reported the Ministry of Defense.

"The role of unmanned systems is growing rapidly on the battlefield. Ukrainian weapon makers are quick to respond to the needs of the frontline. Today, they produce unmanned systems of a wide range of products," said Colonel Volodymyr Rochniak, Head of the Main Directorate for Life Cycle Support of Weapons and Military Equipment. 

According to him, Ukrainian weapons manufacturers are actively developing the production of aviation drones for various purposes - kamikazes, bombers, scouts, and correctors. They also produce different types of drones - airplane, copter, tactical, operational, and strategic drones - with different ranges. Ground-based robotic systems also perform a wide range of tasks: strike, reconnaissance, logistics, evacuation, engineering, etc.

"Of all the drones (air and ground) authorized for use this year, more than 40% were codified during the third quarter. This indicates the revival of arms production in  Ukraine," the Defense Ministry said.

Among those authorized for use in the Ukrainian Defense Forces are unmanned systems that are resistant to electronic warfare, radio-transparent, low-noise, with homing and self-destruct systems, etc.

Ukraine considers lifting drone export ban to scale up - FT09.10.24, 14:54 • 11702 views

Julia Shramko

WarTechnologies
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

