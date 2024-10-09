Ukraine considers lifting drone export ban to scale up - FT

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 58201 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102422 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 165362 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136942 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142609 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138816 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181417 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112048 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172127 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104736 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 96525 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109053 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111153 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 41644 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 49170 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 165362 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181417 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172127 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199511 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188475 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141436 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141520 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146248 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137694 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154601 views
Actual
Ukraine considers lifting drone export ban to scale up - FT

Ukraine considers lifting drone export ban to scale up - FT

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11703 views

Ukraine is considering lifting its ban on drone exports to expand the industry, the FT reports.

Ukraine is weighing the possibility of lifting the export ban on drones to boost the drone industry, reports the Financial Times, UNN writes.

Details

"Ukraine is moving to lift a wartime ban on drone exports, as officials and industry players say a scale-up is needed to match Russia's battlefield capabilities," the FT reports.

The publication writes about the need for more drones. "But with limited government resources available to pay for military supplies, drone companies are looking abroad to sell surplus products and generate the revenue needed to produce more for the military," the article says.

Exporting drones could bring Ukraine up to $20 billion in revenue, "just the money we need," said MP Oleksandr Marikovsky, head of the Verkhovna Rada's subcommittee on regional economic cooperation and trade.

The publication notes that following a full-scale Russian invasion in 2022, Kyiv has banned the export of military goods as it seeks to provide its army with all the necessary supplies. "But the Ukrainian government does not have the financial resources to buy all the drones available, let alone invest in further research and development, and allowing companies to export surplus products is now widely seen as a way to attract investors," the FT writes.

"Meanwhile, Moscow has significantly stepped up arms production, and Ukrainian industry participants estimate Russia's advantage in combat drones at 5-10 to 1," the publication points out.

The publication cites the example of a Ukrainian drone company that recently began manufacturing its products abroad in an attempt to circumvent the export ban. As quoted, Marikovsky said that "this trend is a concern for Ukraine, as it could lead to a brain drain and a reduction in tax revenues - another reason to reconsider the ban." He warned that "without the resumption of exports, the price of drones produced in Ukraine is likely to increase," the publication writes.

The industry hopes that the lifting of the export ban will encourage Western partners to help Ukrainian producers.

Fedorov: there are startups in Ukraine that can quickly change the situation at the front, but they need financial support10/7/24, 12:11 PM • 12878 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomyTechnologies

Contact us about advertising