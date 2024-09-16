The Ministry of Defense authorized the Canadian Roshel Senator MRAP armored vehicle for operation

The fleet of armored vehicles of the Ukrainian army has been replenished with another model of armored vehicles based on MRAP technology. The defense ministry has codified and authorized the Roshel Senator MRAP armored vehicle manufactured by Canada for use in the army. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN writes.

MRAP (Mine Resistant Ambush Protected) armored vehicles. These vehicles have a V-shaped bottom to dissipate the energy of an explosion and special shock-absorbing seats. Structurally, they consist of a monolithic armor capsule and external explosion-absorbing units: wheels, chassis, engine. The latter absorb all the kinetic energy from the mine explosion, preserving the integrity of the housing module, - the statement said.

Details

The Roshel Senator armored vehicle is based on the chassis of the American heavy-duty Ford F-550 pickup truck. The vehicle was originally intended for police use. The model was improved for the needs of the Ukrainian army. The Roshel Senator MRAP received armor that can protect the crew and troops from small arms bullets and fragments. It also has a special V-shaped bottom that dissipates the energy of a mine or other explosive device equivalent to 6 kg of TNT.

In addition, the Canadian armored vehicle received a reinforced chassis, all-wheel drive, and a 6.7-liter omnivorous turbodiesel engine with a capacity of more than 300 horsepower. The vehicle is also equipped with a winch and night lights for the front line.

Since the beginning of the large-scale invasion, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has codified and authorized more than 20 MRAPs for use in the army, - the Ministry of Defense added.

Recall

