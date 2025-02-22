ukenru
The military ombudsman received more than 5 thousand. complaints: what is most disturbing

The military ombudsman received more than 5 thousand. complaints: what is most disturbing

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28422 views

Presidential Commissioner for the Rights of Servicemen Olga Reshetylova has received more than 5,000 complaints. Most of the complaints concern refusals to transfer between units and referrals to the military medical examination board.

The Presidential Ombudsman for the Protection of the Rights of Servicemen and Family Members has already received more than 5,000 complaints. Most of them are about not being transferred from one unit to another and not being sent to a military medical examination. This was announced by the Presidential Commissioner for the Protection of the Rights of Servicemen Olga Reshetylova during a telethon, UNN reports.

Now, most complaints that may seem "small" at first glance, but for each individual, this is their biggest pain and this is what creates a general sense of injustice in the army. This is not referral to the medical examination board, not providing medical care, refusal to transfer from unit to unit, not responding to any domestic requests. There are a lot of such complaints, most of them out of more than 5 thousand that we have now, most of them are about not being transferred and not being sent to the MEC,

- Reshetylova said.

According to her, another big complex issue is communication between relatives and military units when it comes to the dead and missing.

This is also a very big complex issue (where there are problems - ed.). Military units do not always have the time and desire to do this, but our task is to convince them that communication with their families is one of the most important tasks,

- Reshetylova said.

Reshetylova explained that when a soldier goes into battle, he must be sure that his family will not go through circles of hell seeking information about what happened to him, seeking payments, documentation, and social benefits.

"All this should be automated," she emphasized.

The military ombudsman said that her duties will include the following01.01.25, 18:10 • 53756 views

Addendum

Reshetylova reportedthat the current task No. 1 is to adopt the draft law on the military ombudsman.

On December 30, 2024, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi appointed the first military ombudsman, Olha Reshetylova. Currently, her official title is Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for the Protection of the Rights of Servicemen and Family Members of Servicemen.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

