NBC News learned the details of the US proposal to give Ukraine 50% of rare earths: what the US offered in return

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 16173 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 57299 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 81256 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 107876 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 80882 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 118872 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101406 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113115 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116756 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 154285 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 94416 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 62454 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 31576 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 93343 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 54071 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 107876 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 118872 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 154285 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144831 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 177126 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 54091 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 93363 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134601 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136514 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164712 views
NBC News learned the details of the US proposal to give Ukraine 50% of rare earths: what the US offered in return

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 55259 views

The Trump administration offered Ukraine to transfer 50% of its ownership of rare earth minerals to the United States in exchange for military aid. Zelenskyy refused to sign the document, saying he needed to study it.

The administration of US President Donald Trump has offered Ukraine to give them 50% of Ukraine's rare earth minerals, noting that US troops could be deployed to ensure security in connection with mining if a peace agreement with Russia is concluded. NBC News reports with reference to sources, UNN reports.

Details

According to four US officials, the newspaper writes, "the Trump administration has offered Ukraine to give the United States 50% ownership of the country's rare earth minerals and signaled openness to deploying US troops to protect them if there is an agreement with Russia to end the war.

The two officials said that instead of paying for the minerals, the property deal would be a way for Ukraine to reimburse the United States for billions of dollars in weapons and support provided to Ukraine since the war began in February 2022.

However, on February 14, The Washington Post's Josh Rogin said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy refused to sign a document transferring 50% of Ukraine's mineral resources to the United States.

Eight U.S. officials report that U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent presented Zelenskiy with a proposal for U.S. ownership of half of Ukraine's rare earth minerals in a draft agreement he brought to Wednesday's meeting in Kyiv.

After the meeting, Bessent said that the draft US-Ukraine agreement on rare earth minerals reflected the president's goal, but he did not provide details of what the administration had proposed.

Zelenskiy refused to sign the document when Bessent presented it during the meeting, saying he needed to study it and consult with others about it, according to eight U.S. officials briefed on the meeting.

At the time, the Ukrainian leader said that he and his team would "do everything to consider all the details of the document" before he arrived in Munich, where he met on Friday with US Vice President J.D. Vance and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as well as US lawmakers on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

“We will continue our meetings and our work": Zelensky on peace, security guarantees and meeting with Vance14.02.25, 20:13 • 120310 views

Zelenskiy, speaking at a security conference on Friday, said his lawyers would evaluate the document Bessent presented to him in Kyiv with advice and some changes. He called the proposal a memorandum between the US and Ukraine, not a security agreement.

In recent months, US President Donald Trump has expressed interest in concluding a deal with Ukraine that would give the US significant access to its rare earth minerals, which are used to produce a variety of technological products.

Zelensky on the agreement on rare earth metals: it is not about security, but about investment14.02.25, 17:50 • 51587 views

In a recent interview with Fox News, Trump saidthat he wants the US to receive $500 billion worth of Ukrainian rare earth minerals and made it clear that Kyiv has "essentially agreed to do it.

Ukrainian officials have said that Zelenskiy has long supported the idea of exchanging "important resources" for further U.S. support, calling it part of a "victory plan" he presented to Trump during a meeting last fall.

In an exclusive interview on Friday at the Munich Security Conference, Zelenskiy told NBC News' Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker that it would be "very, very difficult" for Ukraine to survive without US military support.

Anna Murashko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
foks-niusFox News
the-washington-postThe Washington Post
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising