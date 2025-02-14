“We will continue our meetings and our work": Zelensky on peace, security guarantees and meeting with Vance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the United States for its support after meeting Friday with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance and called for more dialog to end the war in Ukraine, reports UNN citing CNN.

“We are very grateful for American support,” Zelensky said after the much-anticipated meeting at the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

“We had some good conversations today, our first meeting, not the last, I'm sure,” he added.

“Actually we need to talk more, work more and prepare a plan how to stop (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and end the war. In fact, we really want peace, but we need real security guarantees and we will continue our meetings and our work,” he said.

Zelensky added that he would be “very happy” to see the US special envoy to Ukraine and Russia, General Keith Kellogg, in Ukraine “in the near future”.

Previously

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance notedthat the United States seeks not just an end to war, but a sustainable peace that will make a new conflict in Europe impossible in the future.