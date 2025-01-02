ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 79378 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 156658 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132287 views

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139567 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137177 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 176896 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111761 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168528 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104652 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114011 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136636 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136031 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 69874 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 104758 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

06:35 PM • 106960 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 156658 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 176896 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 168528 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196048 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 185139 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136031 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136636 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144663 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136182 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153223 views
The media found evidence that anti-corruption activist Kanevskyi, who is responsible for procurement in the Defense Ministry, had previously evaded military service

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35975 views

The media found evidence of military service evasion by Hlib Kanevsky, who is now in charge of procurement at the Defense Ministry. His colleague at StateWatch, Lemenov, was also prosecuted for violating military records.

The media have found evidence that Hlib Kanevskyi, an anti-corruption activist and co-founder of the anti-corruption NGO StateWatch, who is now responsible for procurement at the Ministry of Defense, previously evaded military service and was even brought to administrative responsibility. This is stated in the appeal of the Bila Tserkva TCC to the local district department of the National Police, Law and Business writes, and UNN reports.

Thus, in early 2024, the military asked the National Police to bring Kanevsky to the TCC as a person who violated the rules of military registration to draw up a protocol.

"The facts of service evasion and corruption scandals call into question not only Kanevsky's activities, but also the transparency of Ukraine's defense procurement, as well as the reputation of the anti-corruption organizations with which he is associated," the publication writes, reminding that he was involved in a scandal with procurement for the army.

For example, journalists found out that due to his involvement, the State Logistics Operator state agency purchased plastic flasks for the Armed Forces at a price three times higher than the market price. This caused a resonance and added questions to Kanevskyi's professional reputation, and StateWatch, which is funded by international organizations, also found itself in the spotlight due to allegations of abuse.

In addition, another co-founder of StateWatch, Oleksandr Lemenov, was recently prosecuted for violating accounting rules and evading military duty.

He, being registered with the Bila Tserkva TCC, failed to appear on summons and was put on the wanted list. He was served a notice of suspicion in a criminal case under Article 336 of the Criminal Code. Recently, the court imposed a bail of UAH 60.5 thousand on Mr. Lemenov.

As a reminder, the phenomenon of anti-corruption activists avoiding military duty is called "shabuning" after the name of Vitaliy Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center. The SBI opened a number of criminal cases against him, including evasion of mobilization, forgery of NAPC documents, illegal use of humanitarian aid and misappropriation of a Nissan Pathfinder jeep.

According to media reports, the husband of AntAC head Daria Kaleniuk, Orest Rudyi, Mykhailo Zhernakov, journalists Yuriy Butusov, Vitaliy Sych, Yuriy Nikolov, Maksym Savchuk, Maksym Opanasenko, Oleksandr Notevskyi, Petro Poroshenko's son Oleksiy, his lawyer Ihor Holovan and others are also evading the army.

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

