The media found evidence that anti-corruption activist Kanevskyi, who is responsible for procurement in the Defense Ministry, had previously evaded military service

The media have found evidence that Hlib Kanevskyi, an anti-corruption activist and co-founder of the anti-corruption NGO StateWatch, who is now responsible for procurement at the Ministry of Defense, previously evaded military service and was even brought to administrative responsibility. This is stated in the appeal of the Bila Tserkva TCC to the local district department of the National Police, Law and Business writes, and UNN reports.

Thus, in early 2024, the military asked the National Police to bring Kanevsky to the TCC as a person who violated the rules of military registration to draw up a protocol.

"The facts of service evasion and corruption scandals call into question not only Kanevsky's activities, but also the transparency of Ukraine's defense procurement, as well as the reputation of the anti-corruption organizations with which he is associated," the publication writes, reminding that he was involved in a scandal with procurement for the army.

For example, journalists found out that due to his involvement, the State Logistics Operator state agency purchased plastic flasks for the Armed Forces at a price three times higher than the market price. This caused a resonance and added questions to Kanevskyi's professional reputation, and StateWatch, which is funded by international organizations, also found itself in the spotlight due to allegations of abuse.

In addition, another co-founder of StateWatch, Oleksandr Lemenov, was recently prosecuted for violating accounting rules and evading military duty.

He, being registered with the Bila Tserkva TCC, failed to appear on summons and was put on the wanted list. He was served a notice of suspicion in a criminal case under Article 336 of the Criminal Code. Recently, the court imposed a bail of UAH 60.5 thousand on Mr. Lemenov.

As a reminder, the phenomenon of anti-corruption activists avoiding military duty is called "shabuning" after the name of Vitaliy Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center. The SBI opened a number of criminal cases against him, including evasion of mobilization, forgery of NAPC documents, illegal use of humanitarian aid and misappropriation of a Nissan Pathfinder jeep.

According to media reports, the husband of AntAC head Daria Kaleniuk, Orest Rudyi, Mykhailo Zhernakov, journalists Yuriy Butusov, Vitaliy Sych, Yuriy Nikolov, Maksym Savchuk, Maksym Opanasenko, Oleksandr Notevskyi, Petro Poroshenko's son Oleksiy, his lawyer Ihor Holovan and others are also evading the army.