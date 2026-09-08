The law on mandatory shelters has entered into force in Ukraine — what has changed

On Tuesday, September 8, a Law entered into force in Ukraine that strengthens civil protection requirements and provides for the mandatory construction of shelters in new residential, public, and infrastructure facilities. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Law No. 4778-IX was adopted back on February 10 of this year. It concerns amendments to certain legislative acts of Ukraine on preventing emergencies and eliminating their consequences, establishing a fund of civil protection protective structures, and creating safety classes and centers.

This regulatory legal act enshrines in law the concepts of "safety center," "safety class," and "protected space."

From now on, local self-government bodies will be able to establish safety centers for a comprehensive response to hazardous events. One such facility may simultaneously house a fire and rescue unit, an emergency medical care base, and a police station.

Special safety classes may also be established in educational institutions, where children will be taught fire safety and civil protection rules, as well as how to behave during emergencies, including those involving explosive objects.

In addition, the planning of civil protection protective structures and dual-purpose structures is now mandatory in urban planning documentation.

The law separately addresses the certification of emergency and rescue services, rescuers, and Ukrainian citizens being hired by emergency and rescue services. It is conducted to verify their readiness to carry out emergency rescue and other urgent operations, extinguish fires, and obtain authorization to perform such work.

A specific feature of the certification of emergency and rescue services staffed with divers equipped with special gear for underwater operations is the preliminary certification of the diving units of those services to determine the list of underwater operations they are capable of performing. Emergency and rescue services, rescuers, and Ukrainian citizens being hired by emergency and rescue services are subject to certification. Periodic certification of emergency and rescue services and rescuers is conducted at least once every five years. The certification of emergency and rescue services, rescuers, and Ukrainian citizens being hired by emergency and rescue services is conducted by an interagency certification commission established by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. The regulations governing the interagency certification commission are approved by the central executive body responsible for formulating state policy in the field of civil protection - the law states.

It will be recalled

The Verkhovna Rada showed the shelter and the basement hall for deputies to work in during air raid alerts.