Kremlin stated that there is currently no request from the US for a conversation between Putin and Trump
Kyiv • UNN
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that there are currently no agreements with the United States regarding a conversation between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. There has been no request from Washington.
Details
"You understand correctly," Peskov replied to a question as to whether there had been no request from Washington for a conversation with Putin yet.
Addendum
On March 11, Trump did not rule out a conversation with Putin later this week.
