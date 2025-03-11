Trump and Putin will hold a phone conversation in an "unusual" format - Russian media
Kyiv • UNN
On Friday, a special phone conversation will take place between Trump and Putin regarding a ceasefire in Ukraine. The US has already resumed security assistance to Ukraine and is ready for the negotiation process.
On Friday, March 14, a phone call will take place between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This was reported by UNN citing Russian media.
Details
It is noted that the conversation will take place in a format that goes beyond a regular phone call. The parties plan to discuss the situation in Ukraine, the possibility of a ceasefire, and the prospects for the negotiation process.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump stated that the American and Russian delegations will meet "later today or tomorrow."
I hope we can reach an agreement. A ceasefire is very important. If we can convince the Russians to go for it, that would be great. If we can't, then it will continue, and people will be killed
When asked whether they expect Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to be back at the White House, he replied: "Yes, absolutely."
Recall
Ukraine has expressed its readiness to accept the American proposal for a 30-day ceasefire regime on the condition of acceptance and simultaneous implementation by the Russian Federation.
In turn, the United States will immediately lift the pause in intelligence sharing and resume security assistance to Ukraine. This is stated in the Joint Statement following the meeting of the delegations of Ukraine and the USA in Jeddah.
The USA has already restored security assistance to Ukraine - OP11.03.25, 22:55 • 131248 views