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The Kremlin has already assured for the 18th time since the beginning of summer that there will be no new mobilization in Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

Peskov stated that Russia does not plan to mobilize 300,000 people by the end of 2026. Since June 1, this is already the authorities’ 18th denial.

The Kremlin has already assured for the 18th time since the beginning of summer that there will be no new mobilization in Russia

The Kremlin stated that it does not plan to mobilize another 300,000 Russians by the end of 2026. This is already at least the 18th such statement by the Russian authorities since the beginning of summer, amid reports of a possible new recruitment drive for the war against Ukraine, The Moscow Times reports, writes UNN.

Details

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, denied such plans while commenting on Bloomberg’s report about preparations for a “covert mobilization.”

No. There are no such plans

Peskov said.

Russia regularly denies a new mobilization

According to estimates by Vazhnye Istorii, since June 1, the Russian authorities had denied the possibility of a new mobilization at least 17 times before Peskov’s statement. In September, Putin himself made similar statements twice within three days.

Russians fear a new mobilization after the State Duma elections - Bloomberg18.09.26, 14:10 • 4482 views

Rumors of a possible mobilization intensified ahead of the State Duma elections. Earlier, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and the Financial Times reported that the Russian authorities were preparing for a possible new recruitment of military personnel. Ukrainian authorities and intelligence officials also warned of the risk of mobilization.

On September 18, Bloomberg reported that some Russian officials and employees at recruitment centers feared mobilization after the elections. According to the agency, Russia could additionally recruit about 300,000 people for the war.

At the same time, Bloomberg’s source emphasized that Putin has not yet made a final decision on whether to conduct a new mobilization.

Elections to the State Duma could give Putin a mandate to continue the war against Ukraine - Reuters19.09.26, 02:25 • 3024 views

Stepan Haftko

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