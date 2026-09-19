The results of the elections to Russia's State Duma could give Russian dictator Putin a mandate to continue waging war against Ukraine. Reuters writes, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the Kremlin could use United Russia's victory as confirmation of supposedly broad support for the aggression and as justification for mobilization and domestic repression.

Having held the positions of president or prime minister for more than a quarter of a century, Putin controls Russia more firmly than ever. But the war has lasted much longer than many Russians expected, and the consequences of the conflict are now being felt much more acutely on the domestic front. ... By presenting the election as a test of support for the war, Putin will likely point to the results to say that the majority of people support his decision to continue the fight until the war's key objectives are achieved - the article says.

The authors point out that Putin has repeatedly claimed that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is allegedly illegitimate, stating that his five-year term in office expired in May 2024 and that no new elections have been held since then.

"Putin, who has faced criticism from Western politicians over Russia's political system, may 'use' this vote to say that Russia, unlike Ukraine, is adhering to its electoral schedule despite the war and is giving people the opportunity to vote," the publication concludes.

We remind you

The day before, three-day voting began in Russia in elections to the State Duma. It will run from September 18 to 20, including in the occupied territories of Ukraine, amid pressure on observers and coercion of public-sector workers.

This is a farce by the occupying state: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on Russia’s “elections” in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine