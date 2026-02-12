Kremlin expects the next round of talks after Abu Dhabi "soon"
Kyiv • UNN
Kyiv • UNN
The Kremlin expects the next round of peace talks, after the meeting in Abu Dhabi with the participation of Ukraine, the USA and Russia, to take place "soon", said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by Russian media, writes UNN.
Details
Answering a question, Peskov said that the Kremlin has "some understanding" of the date and place of the continuation of the talks amid plans for such a meeting in Miami next week.
"As we said, we expect the next round of talks to take place soon," Peskov said.
