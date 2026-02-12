$43.030.06
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
09:16 AM • 10493 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"
08:30 AM • 39183 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 32594 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
February 11, 05:25 PM • 45313 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
February 11, 05:07 PM • 36348 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outraged
February 11, 04:28 PM • 30969 views
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
February 11, 02:43 PM • 27094 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
February 11, 01:50 PM • 48986 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
February 11, 11:56 AM • 20229 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
Kremlin expects the next round of talks after Abu Dhabi "soon"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 508 views

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the next round of peace talks, after the meeting in Abu Dhabi, will take place "soon." Ukraine, the United States, and Russia participated in the meeting.

Kremlin expects the next round of talks after Abu Dhabi "soon"

The Kremlin expects the next round of peace talks, after the meeting in Abu Dhabi with the participation of Ukraine, the USA and Russia, to take place "soon", said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

Answering a question, Peskov said that the Kremlin has "some understanding" of the date and place of the continuation of the talks amid plans for such a meeting in Miami next week.

"As we said, we expect the next round of talks to take place soon," Peskov said.

Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"11.02.26, 16:43 • 27099 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Abu Dhabi
United States
Ukraine