The Kremlin confirmed the attack on the Crimean Bridge, assuring that there was no damage

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the attack on the Crimean (Kerch) bridge, but, according to him, nothing was damaged, and the bridge continues to function.

This was stated by Peskov to Russian media, reports UNN.

Details

There was indeed an explosion, nothing was damaged. The bridge is working. The "Kyiv regime" continues its attempts to attack civilian infrastructure. The Russian side is taking appropriate precautions, based on the well-known and understandable essence of the "Kyiv regime". - said Peskov.

Let us remind you

Yesterday, June 4, the Security Service of Ukraine reported that it had conducted a unique special operation and hit the Crimean bridge for the third time - this time underwater, according to the SBU, "the bridge is actually in a state of disrepair".