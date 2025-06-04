The Kremlin confirmed the attack on the Crimean Bridge, assuring that there was no damage
Kyiv • UNN
dmitry peskov confirmed the attack on the bridge, stating that it is functioning. The SBU reported that it hit the bridge for the third time, and it is in disrepair.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the attack on the Crimean (Kerch) bridge, but, according to him, nothing was damaged, and the bridge continues to function.
This was stated by Peskov to Russian media, reports UNN.
Details
There was indeed an explosion, nothing was damaged. The bridge is working. The "Kyiv regime" continues its attempts to attack civilian infrastructure. The Russian side is taking appropriate precautions, based on the well-known and understandable essence of the "Kyiv regime".
Let us remind you
Yesterday, June 4, the Security Service of Ukraine reported that it had conducted a unique special operation and hit the Crimean bridge for the third time - this time underwater, according to the SBU, "the bridge is actually in a state of disrepair".