Kremlin announced agreement on Putin-Trump meeting in coming days

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1628 views

Putin's aide, Yuriy Ushakov, announced an agreement on a meeting between Putin and Trump in the coming days. Moscow and Washington are beginning to work out the details.

Kremlin announced agreement on Putin-Trump meeting in coming days

The meeting between the Kremlin head Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump has been agreed upon for the coming days, said Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov, quoted by Russian media on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

"At the American side's suggestion, an agreement was, in principle, reached to hold a bilateral meeting at the highest level in the coming days, that is, a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump," Ushakov said.

According to him, Moscow and Washington are undertaking "concrete preparations" for the meeting.

Next week was marked as a benchmark for the Putin-Trump meeting, but it is still difficult to say how many days the preparation will take, Ushakov noted.

According to him, the venue for the Putin-Trump meeting has been agreed upon, and it will be announced later.

Witkoff's proposal for a trilateral meeting of Putin, Trump, and Zelensky was "left without comment" by Moscow, Ushakov said.

"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy07.08.25, 01:17 • 20566 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy